Body found in Sheffield - Police 'treating death as suspicious'
Police are investigating after a body was found in a Sheffield suburb.
South Yorkshire Police say emergency services were called at around 7.15pm on Wednesday night, following reports that a body had been found near to Station Road in Deepcar.
A statement read went on: “Police are treating the death as suspicious and there will be an increased police presence in the area while initial enquiries are carried out.
“The investigation is in its very early stages and no further information is available at this time.
“If anyone witnessed suspicious activity in the Station Road area this evening, they are asked to call 101 quoting incident number 831 of 24 July 2019.”