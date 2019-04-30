Have your say

Police officers searching for a missing Doncaster man have found a body.

Underwater search teams recovered the body of a man from the river Don, in the North Bridge area of Doncaster yesterday.

Terry Harhoff

Formal identification is yet to take place, but officers do believe the body to be that of Terry Harhoff.

Mr Harhoff, aged 70, disappeared after leaving his home in the early hours of Sunday, April 21.

Police described his disappearance as 'very out of character'.

In a statement issued this afternoon, South Yorkshire Police said: “His family have been informed and have specialist officers supporting them.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious, but officers are keen to understand the circumstances around Mr Harhoff’s death.

“An investigation is ongoing to piece together his movements in the days following his disappearance.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 237 of April 21.