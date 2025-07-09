Body cam footage has been released of a undercover cop on a bike who leapt into action and arrested a quad bike rider after a colleague was hurt in a collision.

Yesterday (July 8), an undercover police officer on patrol in Maltby, Rotherhamm, spotted a quad bike which believed was unregistered and requested uniformed officers to attend.

Upon the arrival of a marked police vehicle, the rider of the quad attempted to escape - colliding with an officer, who sustained minor injuries.

The rider fled the seen on foot, but close behind him was a plain clothed officer riding his push bike.

Video footage shared by South Yorkshire Police today shows the cycling officer detaining a man, before arresting him with the help of a colleague.

The 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault of an emergency worker, theft of a motor vehicle and driving without insurance.

He has been bailed pending further enquiries.