Body cam footage shows undercover cop on bike chasing suspect after colleague is injured by quad bike
Yesterday (July 8), an undercover police officer on patrol in Maltby, Rotherhamm, spotted a quad bike which believed was unregistered and requested uniformed officers to attend.
Upon the arrival of a marked police vehicle, the rider of the quad attempted to escape - colliding with an officer, who sustained minor injuries.
The rider fled the seen on foot, but close behind him was a plain clothed officer riding his push bike.
Video footage shared by South Yorkshire Police today shows the cycling officer detaining a man, before arresting him with the help of a colleague.
The 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault of an emergency worker, theft of a motor vehicle and driving without insurance.
He has been bailed pending further enquiries.