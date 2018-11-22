Bodies found in reservoir near Woodhead Pass in search for missing mum and son –Everything we know so far

Officers searching for a missing mother and her five-year-old son have recovered two bodies from a reservoir just of the Woodhead Pass.

Here is everything we know so far:

Emma Sillett and her son Jason Spellman were reported missing on Tuesday.

- Emma Sillett was last seen at a McDonald's branch in Hattersley, Greater Manchester, on Tuesday, Derbyshire Police said.

- The force earlier appealed for information to trace the 41-year-old, of Dinting, Glossop, who was believed to be with her son, Jenson Spellman.

- Assistant Chief Constable Kem Mehmet said two bodies, believed to be those of Ms Sillett and Jenson, were recovered from Valehouse reservoir near Tintwhistle, Derbyshire, on Thursday.

- Ms Sillett's Peugeot 308 had been seen next to the reservoir before the bodies were found.

- Police have said, although the investigation is in its early stages, there is no indication anybody else was involved in their deaths.

- In a statement Mr Mehmet said: "At 11.35pm on Tuesday, November 20, we received a call to report Emma Sillett and Jenson Spellman as missing.

"Since then extensive inquiries have been carried out by police and external agencies to locate 41-year-old Emma and five-year-old Jenson safe and well.

"After a detailed search by specialist officers, it is with great sadness, that the bodies of what are believed to be Emma and Jenson were located at Valehouse Reservoir earlier today."

Mr Mehmet continued: "At this time our enquiries are ongoing and officers will be in the area for some time to come.

"Whilst the investigation is in its early stages we have no indication that any other person is involved in their deaths. Further enquires are ongoing to establish the full facts of the case.

"I would like to take this opportunity to pass on my own condolences, as well as those of every officer in Derbyshire, to the family and friends of Emma and Jenson."

- The force has asked anyone with information that could assist their inquiries to come forward.