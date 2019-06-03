Blind man falls to the floor as vegan protesters clash with butchers at Sheffield Moor Market
This is the moment a blind man was knocked to the floor as vegan protesters and butchers clashed inside Sheffield’s Moor Market.
Direct Action Yorkshire were staging a protest on Saturday, May 25, to 'disrupt places which normalise, profit from and promote animal abuse’.
In the video, the protestors can be seen standing outside Mick’s Grade A Meats while one activist delivers a speech.
A worker then interrupts the speech by removing their yellow tape while a female employee confronts a visually impaired activist.
The man can then be seen crashing to the floor before scrambling to get back to his feet.
The protestors are dressed in black t-shirts and caps with the slogan ‘100 per cent vegan’ emblazoned on them.
Direct Action Yorkshire said that the demonstrators were ‘calm’ and protesting in a ‘peaceful movement to show non violence’.
A spokesperson said: “The demonstration was 8 feet away from the counter allowing business to continue as normal.
“DxE are not promoting veganism, they are speaking on behalf of the 70 billion animals slaughtered every year for profit against their will.”
South Yorkshire Police launched an investigation into the incident but said they have now closed the case after looking through CCTV evidence.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers received reports of an assault at The Moor Market in Sheffield. It was reported that a 53-year-old man was pushed to the floor by his backpack. The victim didn’t sustain any injuries.
“Officers interviewed witnesses and reviewed CCTV footage in the surrounding area. There was no evidence to support the investigation, which has now been closed.”