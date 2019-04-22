Blaze in Sheffield sends smoke billowing across city

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in Sheffield, which is reported to have been started deliberately.

These photos show crew members at the scene of the fire, which is understood to have broken out in a wooded area between Norton and Lightwood at around 3.20pm this afternoon.

Firefighters tackle a blaze near Norton in Sheffield (pic: Kay Graham)

Kay Graham, who took the photos, said a group of youths aged around 14-16 were seen heading from the scene of the fire up onto Bochum Parkway between 3.30pm and 4pm.

She said the youths, three of whom are female and one male, had run when they saw a horse rider in the area near Hazelbarrow Farm.

Firefighters tackle a blaze near Norton in Sheffield (pic: Kay Graham)

The Star has attempted to contact South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue.