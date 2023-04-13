A man reportedly masturbated in front of a horrified woman who was waiting at a bus stop in Sheffield.

The woman was standing at the bus stop on Birley Spa Lane, in Hackenthorpe yesterday, Wednesday, April 12, when a man sitting in a white Vauxhall Insignia is said to have shouted to get her attention at around 9am. He then reportedly exposed himself and masturbated in front of her before driving off.

South Yorkshire Police said today that a man had been questioned in connection with the incident and enquiries were continuing. Anyone with information has been asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 177 of April 12. You can also contact the force via its online portal.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers free and anonymously by calling its UK contact centre on 0800 555 111 or completing a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.