Birley Moor Road crash: Man arrested after Sheffield crash on busy road, say police
Emergency services were called to the crash, near the junction of Birley Moor Road and Occupation Lane, near Frecheville, Sheffield, on Tuesday night, with the Yorkshire Ambulance Service taking a man to the Northern General Hospital after the collision.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service described the crash as involving two cars.
Now South Yorkshire Police have confirmed a man has been arrested following the incident.
They said in a statement today: “We received a call from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue on Tuesday 6 August at 8pm, to make us aware of a road traffic collision on Birley Moor Road in Sheffield.
“The driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the limit of prescribed alcohol. He was taken to hospital by Yorkshire Ambulance Service. He has been released on police bail.”
It is understood that the man who was injured was taken to hospital for observation after suffering minor injuries.