Birley Moor Road: 54-year-old charged following assault outside Sherwood pub, Sheffield
Police were called to reports of an attack near the Sherwood pub, on Birley Moor Road, last Saturday (April 19) at 8.37pm.
The victim was quickly taken to hospital with a head injury, and was described by South Yorkshire Police as being in a ‘serious condition’ - he remains there at this time.
Following an arrest made yesterday (April 23), Michael Tyrrell, 54, of Moss House Court, Sheffield, has since been charged with Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.
Tyrrell made his first appearance before Sheffield Magistrates' Court earlier today April) and has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court on May 22.
