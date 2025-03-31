Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been taken to hospital after a violent incident outside a well known Sheffield pub.

South Yorkshire Police were called out to The Birley Hotel on Saturday evening, with an ambulance also seen outside the venue.

Locals described several police vehicles outside the pub, which is on Birley Moor Road, near Frecheville, along with a blue and white taped police cordon.

The police tape was described as running all the way from the pub to the nearby Heron’s food store, next door, with a police presence understood to have been at the site for several hours.

Flashing blue lights could be seen in the darkness outside the shopping parade were the pub is located while police were on the scene.

There were also reports of someone being put into an ambulance.

Police have now confirmed details of the incident - and revealed that they are investigated an attack on a man with a hammer.

They told The Star today: “At 7.54pm on Saturday (March 290), we were called to reports of an assault outside the Birley Hotel on Birley Moor Road, Sheffield.

“It is reported that a man assaulted a 43-year-old man with a hammer. The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not life-threatening or life-altering.”

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed they were also at the scene. They added: “An ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to hospital.”

Police officers investigating the incident are now wanting to hear from witnesses.

The investigation is ongoing and officers want to hear from anyone who has any information which they think could aid their enquiries.

You can get get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 832 of Saturday, March 29, 2025.