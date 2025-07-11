Birley Edge: Sheffield burglar who targeted vulnerable victim said 'I haven't done anything wrong'
Lee Jones had been let into a home on Edge Well Close, Sheffield, on March 24 to watch television.
However, at 4am the following morning (March 25) the owner heard someone upstairs and quickly called police.
Officers arrived and secured the front door, but less than two hours later the owner called again to say someone was trying to get into the house.
Once again, officers headed to the scene to find 41-year-old Jones fleeing from the victim’s home to a nearby back garden.
He was arrested for burglary but insisted ‘I haven't done anything wrong’.
However his claim was quickly countered when a key to the victim's house was found during a search of a nearby home Jones been staying in. A bag of belongings believed to have been taken from the victim's address was also recovered.
Jones, of Holme Lane, Hillsborough, pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on April 24. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison at the same court on July 3.
Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Sheffield and South Yorkshire news sent directly to you.
PC Louise Atha, the officer in charge of this case, said: "Jones took advantage of a vulnerable victim who had allowed him into her home on the same day he decided he was going to burgle her.
"Burglary is not a low-level crime. It leaves long lasting impacts on victims and can make them feel unsafe in their own home - the place where they should feel most secure.
"Jones showed absolutely no remorse for his actions and blatantly lied about his involvement in the burglary when officers turned up to arrest him; a position he maintained during his police interview. I'm pleased he's now behind bars where he will have time to contemplate the harm he has caused to the victim and community."
As part of his sentence, Jones was also made the subject of a 10-year restraining order against his victim.