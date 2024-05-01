Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local community leaders have given their first reactions to the police incident at Birley Academy, Sheffield

Sheffield Councillor for Birley, Denise Fox, has told of her shock at hearing that a teenager has been arrested for attempted murder at Birley School.

South Yorkshire Police are on the scene and Yorkshire Ambulance Service has taken three people taken to hospital.

Coun Denise Fox knows the school community through her work as a councillor, and said she was shocked to hear of the reaction.

She said: “It has always been regarded as a good school locally, and a good, safe school.

“My thoughts are with the people at the school I’m gobsmacked. This will have come as a complete shock to everyone. People must be in a terrible state over this.

“Something has gone wrong and now we need to investigate what.”