Billy Willoughby: Man wanted by police over rape and assault has links to South Yorkshire
Billy Willoughby, aged 32, is wanted by Lancashire Police.
The force has issued his name and photograph and his details have now been shared by South Yorkshire Police.
He is believed to have links to the area.
Willoughby has connections to Lancashire, Derbyshire, South and West Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, London, Scotland, Republic of Ireland,and Northern Ireland.
Lancashire Police said: “If you see Willoughby, please do not approach him.
“For immediate sightings of Willoughby please call 999.
“For previous sightings, or if you have any information that could help us, please call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 268 of 23rd October 2024.”