Disgusted fans clubbed together in a show of support for Sharp and it was initially thought that the money donated as a goodwill gesture would go towards the LJS Foundation the striker and his wife set up following the tragic death of their young three-day-old son Luey in 2011.

But Sharp’s representatives got in touch with organisers of the fundraiser and it has been agreed that the money is to be donated to Martin House Children’s Hospice in Wetherby, which provides family-led hospice care free of charge for children and young people with life-limiting illnesses.

More than £11,000 has been donated to charity by Nottingham Forest fans after a supporter attacked Blades captain Billy Sharp on Tuesday night (Photo: Sheffield United)

Sharp was assaulted during a pitch invasion on Tuesday night when the Blades lost their second leg semi-final in the Championship play offs at Forest’s City Ground.

The club captain was on the sidelines due to injury when he was targeted by a Forest fan and knocked to the ground.

He needed stitches after the attack.

He has been remanded in police custody since his arrest.

Forest fans keen to distance themselves from the attack have expressed their support for Sharp, who used to play for Forest.

They said they do not want one incident involving one fan to reflect badly on the rest of the supporters and the club.