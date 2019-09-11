Bikes and ‘sentimental’ ornaments stolen during burglary at Sheffield home
Burglars stole two distinctive bikes and ‘sentimental’ ornaments during a break-in at a house in Sheffield.
By Sam Cooper
Wednesday, 11th September 2019
Updated 21 minutes ago
A pair of Fatman Coyote mountain bikes and ornaments which the victims had collected on their travels were stolen during the burglary some time between August 23 and 25.
Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 14/129608/19.