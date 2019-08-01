Bikers sought to join funeral procession for tragic Shiregreen boys found dead at home

Friends of the boys have appealed for as many bikers as possible to join the funeral procession for Blake and Tristan Barrass, aged 14 and 13, who died on May 24 after being found seriously ill at a property on Gregg House Road in Shiregreen.

Sammy Keats said she and her father Steve, who were friends of the brothers, had been asked by the boys’ family to arrange for bikers to escort the pair on their final journey next week.

“Blake and Tristan both loved fast cars and bikes, and it would mean a lot if as many bikers as possible could pull together to give them the best send-off possible,” she said.

Floral tributes at the scene of the tragedy on Gregg House Road, in Shiregreen, where Blake and Tristan Barrass were found

“The two of them would always attend car and bike shows in the area, and they deserve one last awesome send-off.”

She said the funeral is due take place next Thursday, August 8.

Bikers have been asked to meet that morning at the Civil Service Social Club on Green Lane, in Ecclesfield, for 9.45am, ready to leave at 10am and be escorted by David hill and Pete Johnson to join the final ride.

An inquest which was opened in June heard how emergency services were called to a home on Gregg House Road, on the morning of May 24 and Tristan and Blake were among six children taken to hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mourners at a candlelight vigil for tragic teenagers Blake and Tristan Barrass, held on the day the older brother would have turned 15

Tristan was pronounced dead at 9.14am that morning and Blake at 9.26am. The other four survived and have since been discharged.

A candlelight vigil was held for Tristan and Blake in May, on what would have been the older brother’s 15th birthday.

Blake and Tristan’s mum, Sarah Barrass, aged 34, of Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, has been charged with murdering the boys and three counts of attempted murder.

Brandon Machin, 37, of no fixed abode, is also accused of two counts of murder.

They have both been remanded in custody with a provisional trial date set for November.

A High Court injunction bans the identification of any of the four surviving children involved in the case.