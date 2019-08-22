Biker 'armed with claw hammer' causing havoc on Sheffield estate

Police have arrested a nuisance off-road motorbike rider armed with a claw hammer for causing havoc on an city estate.

By Lee Peace
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 20:08

Officers arrested the suspect in Gleadless Valley this afternoon for several offences.

In a Facebook post, the Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "One male arrested in Gleadless Valley this afternoon for several offences.

"This off road bike was reported causing anti-social behaviour, with the rider being in possession of a claw hammer.

"One in the traps and one bike off the road."

Police arrested one man.