Bid to find rightful owner of 50 pieces of jewellery recovered in Sheffield
Police are trying to find the rightful owner of 50 pieces of jewellery they recovered from a suspected burglar in Sheffield.
Police arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of burglary, disqualified driving, dangerous driving and other offences in City Road on Monday, June 17.
They also found him to be in possession of the jewellery and officers have released pictures of them in a bid to trace the owner.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “If you recognise any of the jewellery or have any information to be able to reunite the pieces with their rightful owner please call 101 quoting incident number 882 of 17 June 2019.
“All photographs can be found on our Flickr page- https://www.flickr.com/…/southyork…/albums/72157709187898948.”