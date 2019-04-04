Bicycle thefts: These are the nine riskiest places to park your bike in Sheffield

In Sheffield, nearly 556 bikes were stolen between January 2018 and January 2019. This equates to nearly two bikes a day. These are the nine worst streets and squares to park your bike, based on the number of reported bike thefts. The statistics are based on Police.UK data which has been supplied by local police forces to the Post Office. It uses snap location data, where the police estimate a site close to the actual theft in order to map crime, while not identifying victims.

1. Brook Hill 19 bikes were stolen between January 2018 and January 2019.

2. Bakers Hill 12 bikes were stolen between January 2018 and January 2019.

3. Howard Lane Eight bikes were stolen between January 2018 and January 2019.

4. Bolsover Street Seven bikes were stolen between January 2018 and January 2019.

