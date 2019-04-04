More than 550 bikes were stolen in Sheffield last year (Photo: Shutterstock)

Bicycle thefts: These are the nine riskiest places to park your bike in Sheffield

Walking back from work or the pub only to find your bike stolen is one of the most infuriating moment for any cyclist.

In Sheffield, nearly 556 bikes were stolen between January 2018 and January 2019. This equates to nearly two bikes a day. These are the nine worst streets and squares to park your bike, based on the number of reported bike thefts. The statistics are based on Police.UK data which has been supplied by local police forces to the Post Office. It uses snap location data, where the police estimate a site close to the actual theft in order to map crime, while not identifying victims.

19 bikes were stolen between January 2018 and January 2019.

1. Brook Hill

12 bikes were stolen between January 2018 and January 2019.

2. Bakers Hill

Eight bikes were stolen between January 2018 and January 2019.

3. Howard Lane

Seven bikes were stolen between January 2018 and January 2019.

4. Bolsover Street

