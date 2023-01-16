A man is wanted by the police as part of an investigation launched after a group of off-duty cops were attacked in a Sheffield pub.

A CCTV image has been released of a man detectives believe could hold vital information about the incident in the Bessemer pub on Leopold Street.

At around 5pm on Thursday, December 15, it is reported that there was an altercation inside the pub and off-duty police officers intervened in a bid to calm the situation, during which four were assaulted and punched.

Two men aged 22 and 53-years-old have been arrested as part of the probe on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. Both men are currently on bail pending further enquiries.

South Yorkshire Police want to trace this man over an attack on off-duty officers in a Sheffield pub

Officers believe that the man in this CCTV image could hold important information about the assaults and are appealing to him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.