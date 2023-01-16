A CCTV image has been released of a man detectives believe could hold vital information about the incident in the Bessemer pub on Leopold Street.
At around 5pm on Thursday, December 15, it is reported that there was an altercation inside the pub and off-duty police officers intervened in a bid to calm the situation, during which four were assaulted and punched.
Two men aged 22 and 53-years-old have been arrested as part of the probe on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. Both men are currently on bail pending further enquiries.
Officers believe that the man in this CCTV image could hold important information about the assaults and are appealing to him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 626 of December 15, 2022.