A man was bitten on his face during a pub fight in Sheffield city centre, it has emerged today.

The man, aged in his 50s, was involved in a brawl involving a large group of people which broke out inside the Bessemer pub on Leopold Square and then spilled into the street outside.

Violence flared at around 9pm on February 11, 2023, but details of the incident have only just been made public by South Yorkshire Police today.

Officers investigating the incident have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the brawl.

Police want to speak to this man as part of an investigation into a mass brawl in the Bessemer pub in Sheffield city centre

They have made one arrest so far as part of their probe.

The force said: “It is reported that at around 9pm on February 11, 2023, a fight broke out involving a large group of people inside the Bessemer pub on Leopold Street in the city centre. The fight then spilled out into the street in front of the pub.

“The victim, a man in his 50s, suffered a bite mark injury to his face in the assault.

“Extensive enquiries have been undertaken to trace those involved. A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and affray in Sheffield and has been released on police bail.

“Police are now asking for your help to trace the man in the CCTV image as he may be able to help with enquiries.

Do you recognise him?”