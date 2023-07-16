A bereaved mum has launched a petition calling for harsher sentences for those who ‘falsely plead not guilty’ after the agony of a drawn-out manslaughter trial.

Yvonne Henchliffe of Chesterfield wants up to five years' prison automatically added when a ‘not guilty’ plea is overturned to provide ‘some measure of compensation’ for the additional suffering of families put through a trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the summer of 2016, son Chris Henchliffe – a soldier who served in Afghanistan – died after an altercation on the streets of Chesterfield during a night out. He was 26.

A jury found he was unlawfully killed by Benjamin Edwards. Edwards, who was jailed for five-and-a-half years, denied manslaughter and argued he ‘threw a punch’ at Chris on Corporation Street as he feared he was going to harm his friend.

Chris Henchliffe died after an altercation on the streets of Chesterfield during a night out.

Now Yvonne has launched a petition called ‘Justice for Victims of Manslaughter - Implement the Victims’ Law’

She said: “When I tragically lost my beloved son in a senseless act of violence known as a One Punch Kill, my world shattered into pieces. The grief and pain were overwhelming, forever changing my life and leaving an everlasting void in our family. However, what made this unbearable situation even worse was the prolonged legal process that followed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Throughout the court proceedings, it became evident that justice was being delayed due to false pleas of not guilty by those responsible for taking my son's life. This tactic only served to prolong our suffering and hindered our ability to find closure during such a difficult time.”

She said the extra years in prison she is calling for is to ensure that ‘those who choose deception over accountability face appropriate consequences’.

But it was not intended as revenge but as a way of delivering justice for all parties involved in cases where lives are unjustly taken.

She added: “It is crucial to note that the additional years added to the sentence would only be applicable when a false plea of not guilty is proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad