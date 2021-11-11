Bentley Park: Man arrested after woman jumps out of stolen car in dramatic Doncaster police pursuit
A man has been arrested after a woman jumped out of a stolen car in a dramatic police pursuit in South Yorkshire in the early hours of this morning.
Dozens of officers descended on Bentley, in Doncaster, at around 3am, with eyewitnesses reporting seeing 10 police cars in an operation near Bentley Park on the A19.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the Bentley area of Doncaster at about 3am this morning, but it failed to do so.
“A woman was seen by officers jumping from the vehicle near the junction of Victoria Road and Hawthorne Grove.
"Officers stopped to help her and subsequently lost the car.
"The woman was unhurt in the incident.
“We searched the area and later found the vehicle on Askern Road in Bentley.
"The suspected driver, a 29-year-old man from Doncaster, was arrested for taking a motor vehicle without consent and is being questioned by officers at this time.”