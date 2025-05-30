Ben Brammer: Police ask public to 'call 999' if they see Rotherham man wanted for allegedly skipping court
Brammer, aged 35, is wanted after failing to appear at a court hearing. He is also wanted in connection with fraud offences.
He is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build with short brown hair. He has a short beard and facial and neck tattoos.
Brammer is known to use the names Ben Waddington and Mark Philips. He has links to the Aston area of Rotherham.
South Yorkshire Police want to speak to anyone who has seen or spoken to Brammer recently or knows where he may be staying.
Officers say anyone who sees Brammer should not approach him, and instead call 999.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police, quoting incident number 920 of February 12.