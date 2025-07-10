Beloved Christmas tree destroyed in vandalism attack in Sheffield neighbourhood

The community in Greenhill was left reeling following the destruction of a Christmas tree that is the centrepiece of festivities every year.

The tree, located on the roundabout island on Bocking Lane, has stood for nine years, and was cut in half earlier this month by an unknown vandal.

The tree is described as “the centrepiece for Greenhill Christmas celebrations.”

Buit after initial outrage and disappointent at the vandalisam attack, residents are rejoicing after Streets Ahead, the council’s roads maintenance contractor, announced plans to plant a new tree in the same spot in November.

Kevin Palmer, aged 62, from Greenhill, played a key role in getting the tree in the first place.

He said: “There’s been lots of upset from people in the community, but they’re delighted to know there is a replacement tree.

“We are beating vandalism by replacing the tree. Vandalism won’t destroy our Christmas.”

The tree was first planted in 2016, after Mr Palmer got permission from the council, as a gift for his wife.

Despite the personal connection, Mr Palmer emphasised that it now regarded as a “community tree.”

The project to get the original tree planted evolved into the “Greener Greenhill” planting scheme, that has worked to enhance the appearance of Greenhill roundabout and the surrounding areas.