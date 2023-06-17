News you can trust since 1887
Beighton: Man in yellow car committed lewd act after asking woman for directions in Sheffield village

A man driving a yellow car pulled up alongside a woman in a Sheffield street and asked for directions - while perfoming a lewd act.
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 17th Jun 2023, 10:26 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 10:26 BST

The man struck as a woman was walking along Beighton Road, Beighton, at 2.15pm on Tuesday, May 23. He asked for directions to a cash machine and as the woman approached the car she spotted the man committing a lewd act.

An E-fit has now been produced to help police officers track the culprit down.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers in Sheffield have released an E-fit image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to an act of outraging public decency.

An E-fit has been produced of a man wanted by the police after he committed a lewd act when he stopped a woman to ask her for directions in Beighton, SheffieldAn E-fit has been produced of a man wanted by the police after he committed a lewd act when he stopped a woman to ask her for directions in Beighton, Sheffield
“It is reported that at 2.15pm on Tuesday, May 23, the victim was walking along Beighton Road when a vehicle stopped next to her.

“The male driver asked the victim for directions to the nearest cash machine. As she approached the car, the victim realised he was committing a lewd act.”

“The suspect was driving a small yellow car with black edges. Do you know this man? We believe he could assist with our enquiries,” the force added.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote investigation number 14/96874/23.