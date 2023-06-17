A man driving a yellow car pulled up alongside a woman in a Sheffield street and asked for directions - while perfoming a lewd act.

The man struck as a woman was walking along Beighton Road, Beighton, at 2.15pm on Tuesday, May 23. He asked for directions to a cash machine and as the woman approached the car she spotted the man committing a lewd act.

An E-fit has now been produced to help police officers track the culprit down.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers in Sheffield have released an E-fit image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to an act of outraging public decency.

An E-fit has been produced of a man wanted by the police after he committed a lewd act when he stopped a woman to ask her for directions in Beighton, Sheffield

“It is reported that at 2.15pm on Tuesday, May 23, the victim was walking along Beighton Road when a vehicle stopped next to her.

“The male driver asked the victim for directions to the nearest cash machine. As she approached the car, the victim realised he was committing a lewd act.”

“The suspect was driving a small yellow car with black edges. Do you know this man? We believe he could assist with our enquiries,” the force added.