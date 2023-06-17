The man struck as a woman was walking along Beighton Road, Beighton, at 2.15pm on Tuesday, May 23. He asked for directions to a cash machine and as the woman approached the car she spotted the man committing a lewd act.
An E-fit has now been produced to help police officers track the culprit down.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers in Sheffield have released an E-fit image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to an act of outraging public decency.
“It is reported that at 2.15pm on Tuesday, May 23, the victim was walking along Beighton Road when a vehicle stopped next to her.
“The male driver asked the victim for directions to the nearest cash machine. As she approached the car, the victim realised he was committing a lewd act.”