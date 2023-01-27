'Be out in no time:' Jailed South Yorkshire gangster in taunt from prison cell

A jailed South Yorkshire thug jailed for shooting a man has apparently issued a taunt from behind bars, with a social media post which read: “Be out in no time.”

Gangster Kian Thorpe, 22. who brought fear to the streets of Edlington in a lengthy crime spree, was jailed in December for ten years after he admitted shooting a man, 27, in the arm last May as well as pleading guilty to possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

However, despite being locked up, an account in Thorpe’s name has made a series of posts with one sharing a newspaper account of his jailing with the menacing message: “Be out in no time.”

The post, accompanied by a screenshot of the report from our sister paper The Star, also featured a smiling face with hearts emoji and a heart shaped eyes icon.

The Facebook message from Kian Thorpe was apparently posted from prison.

His address is listed as “lives in prison” while a biography reads: “Currently living in hmp ##free the boys, accompained by two lock emojis and two blue heart emojis.

A number of photos have also been displayed on the Facebook account in recent days.

A member of the public who spotted the profile said: “How is he posting this?

"The profile states "lives in prison" like it’s a game. It's disgusting.”

Last December, Thorpe was described as ‘a prolific gang member who terrorised an estate’ as he was jailed at Sheffield Crown Court.

The court heard how Thorpe, wearing a balaclava, approached his victim on Princes Street, Edlington, shortly before 1pm on May 22.

Thorpe then fired what detectives believe to have been a shotgun, before running off down a side street.

The man was left with a gunshot wound and heavy bleeding, which was described as having the potential to lead to life-changing injuries.

Thorpe was stopped by police five days later, on May 27. While detaining him, officers seized around £800 worth of cocaine.

Det Cons Morgan Horton, of South Yorkshire Police, who investigated the shooting, said: “Thorpe is a prolific OCG (organised crime group) member who has terrorised the Edlington community for many years. I hope local residents share the sense of relief we do that he is finally behind bars and will remain there for a significant amount of time.

“Through this investigation, we have disrupted an organised crime group who have been intent on bringing misery to their local community. Drugs, like the cocaine we seized from Thorpe, fuel gang rivalries which bring violence to our streets. I hope the term handed down serves as a reminder that we are doing all we can to disrupt organised crime and bring those involved to justice.”

Thorpe, formerly of Shaw Road, Edlington, pleaded guilty to section 18 wounding with intent and possession of drugs with intent to supply at an earlier hearing and was jailed for 10 years at Sheffield Crown Court on December 21.