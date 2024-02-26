News you can trust since 1887
Batemoor police incident: Woman arrested over stabbing on Sheffield estate

Police quizzed a 22-year-old woman over a stabbing on a city estate at the weekend.
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 26th Feb 2024, 10:23 GMT
Police were deployed to Batemoor on Saturday morning following reports of a stabbing.

A woman has been arrested over a stabbing on Bowshaw Close, Batemoor, Sheffield (Photo: Getty)A woman has been arrested over a stabbing on Bowshaw Close, Batemoor, Sheffield (Photo: Getty)
A woman has been arrested over a stabbing on Bowshaw Close, Batemoor, Sheffield (Photo: Getty)

Officers were notified of a knife attack by Yorkshire Ambulance Service and arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of injuring a man with a blade.

In a statement today, South Yorkshire Police said: "On 24 February at 7.17am we received a call from Yorkshire Ambulance Service alerting us to a reported stabbing on Bowshaw Close in Sheffield.

"Officers attended and a 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and possession of a Class B drug.

"The 22-year-old man was found to have minor injuries and he was later arrested on suspicion of ABH, assault and threats to kill. Both have been released on police bail.

"An investigation is ongoing."

