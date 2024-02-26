Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were deployed to Batemoor on Saturday morning following reports of a stabbing.

A woman has been arrested over a stabbing on Bowshaw Close, Batemoor, Sheffield (Photo: Getty)

Officers were notified of a knife attack by Yorkshire Ambulance Service and arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of injuring a man with a blade.

In a statement today, South Yorkshire Police said: "On 24 February at 7.17am we received a call from Yorkshire Ambulance Service alerting us to a reported stabbing on Bowshaw Close in Sheffield.

"Officers attended and a 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and possession of a Class B drug.

"The 22-year-old man was found to have minor injuries and he was later arrested on suspicion of ABH, assault and threats to kill. Both have been released on police bail.