Sheffield Crown Court heard on April 29 how Bryn Jones, aged 37, of Hillcrest Drive, Oughtibridge, Sheffield, pulled the ten-inch hatchet from his rucksack at the Hare and Hounds, on Church Street, at Oughtibridge, and pursued the landlord behind the bar as he was refused a drink.

Nathan Davies, prosecuting, said the landlord told Jones he had to drink elsewhere at which point the defendant “got in the landlord’s face” and pulled the axe from his rucksack and waved it towards the landlord and told him he was going to kill him.

Mr Davies added: “The defendant came around the bar and was in the face of the landlord and was brandishing the axe at that point.”

Pictured is Bryn Jones, aged 37, of Hillcrest Drive, Oughtibridge, Sheffield, who has been sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 27 months of custody

Police later attended Jones’ address and they found him trying to escape through woodland at the back of his house, according to Mr Davies.

Jones, who has previous convictions including robbery with a meat cleaver, pleaded guilty to affray and to threatening another person with a bladed article after the incident on January 28.

Emma Coverley, defending, said Jones had been working as a sub-contractor and he had been drinking and had visited the pub with colleagues.

Ms Coverley added: “Mr Jones allowed himself to consume way in excess of what he should have done. He went in and there was a confrontation and he took out an item he already had for work purposes.

"The article was not used to cause any physical injury to the complainant although it frightened him.”

Ms Coverley said Jones had established stability, a good relationship and accommodation and he was not using drugs and he really had been trying to turn his life around.

Recorder Matthew Happold who sentenced Jones to 27 months of custody told him: “You shouted at the landlord who told you to go elsewhere and then you responded by getting in his face and taking out an axe from your rucksack and waving it about.”

He added: “You knew you were barred from the pub but you chose, none-the-less, to go there. It was your decision and when you were asked to leave as the landlord is entitled to do you escalated matters.”