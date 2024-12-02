Barnsley sex offender WANTED by police after moving addresses without informing officers

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 16:21 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 17:13 BST
A Barnsley sex offender is wanted by South Yorkshire Police after he failed to notify authorities he had changed addresses.

Barnabas Anthony, from Barnsley, is wanted for failure to comply with a Sexual Offences Notification Order.

The 52-year-old is required to register any change of address with police as part of the terms of his order, however he has recently failed to do this.

Barnabas Anthony (pictured) is wanted by police after failing to comply with a Sexual Offences Notification Order.placeholder image
Barnabas Anthony (pictured) is wanted by police after failing to comply with a Sexual Offences Notification Order. | South Yorkshire Police

It is believed Anthony, also known as Mugo Migdad Dalmar, left his previous address in September. Officers have since visited his last known address, and other addresses he is linked to.

Despite the wide checks, Anthony’s location remains unknown. Police are now appealing for assistance from the public.

Officers want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Anthony recently, or knows where he may be staying.

He is described as a black man, of medium build and 5ft 8ins tall, with short black hair and a black beard. He is also known to wear a durag and has a long scar on the right side of his forehead.

Anyone who sees Anthony is warned to not approach him, but to instead call 999.

Other information which could be useful to plice can be passed on via the force’s online live chat, online portal or by calling 101. Quote investigation number 14/166395/24 when you get in touch.

