Barnsley Road, Barnsley: Cyclist, 46, found with ‘life-threatening injuries’ beside road
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A cyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries during an incident in Barnsley.
The 46-year-old man was found by Barnsley officers as they were heading towards Sheffield city centre via Barnsley Road. He was lying on the pavement next to his bicycle at about 4.25am this morning (Saturday December 23).
South Yorkshire Police said the man was taken to hospital with “serious, life-threatening injuries”.
Officers are investigating how the cyclist has sustained his injuries, and the circumstances that has led to him falling from his bike.
Anyone with information about the incident, witnesses, or those with dashcam footage are asked to contact the force via their online portal, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 198 of December 23 2023. You can send any dashcam footage by emailing [email protected].