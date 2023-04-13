A Barnsley rapist who abused a young woman he brought to his caravan on the pretense of helping him clean has been jailed for 15 years.

Ian Hawkes, 58, raped his victim on four separate occasions in 2021 while telling others his victim was visiting the mobile home to help him tidy. Each time he assaulted her, she told him no and to stop.

The 58-year-old was caught after his victim confided in her mum and friends about what happened and the police were called. Hawkes – who has previously been jailed for perverting the course of justice – denied any wrong doing, but was unanimously convicted by a jury at Sheffield Crown Court this week for four counts of rape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At court today, His Honour Judge Keith Monteith KC commended the young woman for her bravery as he jailed Hawkes for 15 years. He said: “I want to acknowledge how brave [she] was to talk about this matter with her mum, and then with her family and friends, and then the police. I want to acknowledge how brave she was when she came to court to answer questions in cross examination… I commend her for speaking out despite your attempts to silence her.

Ian Hawkes, 58, sexually abused a young woman four times in 2021 after bringing her to his caravan on the pretense of cleaning it. He denied any wrong doing - but a jury unanimously convicted him of four counts of rape.

“She should be very proud of herself and she has shown justice prevails when people stand up to people like you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad