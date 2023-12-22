He preyed upon his victim after spotting them wandering the streets alone

Rapist Ziad Taibi has been jailed

A 41-year-old Barnsley man who raped a vulnerable 11-year-old child after spotting them wandering the streets alone at night has been jailed.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how on September 10, 2023, Ziad Taibi followed his 11-year-old victim through Barnsley town centre before approaching them and asking them how old they were.

Taibi, of Spencer Street, then convinced the youngster to go to his home address with him, assuring the child that they would be safe with him.

He then sexually assaulted and raped his young victim before getting the child to leave, with Taibi soon after putting plans in place to try and flee the area and evade justice.

Taibi was soon apprehended by officers and charged with multiple sexual offences against a child. He pleaded guilty to two counts of rape of a child under 13, sexual assault by penetration of a child under 13, and sexual assault of child under 13 at Sheffield Crown Court on 12 October.

Yesterday, he was jailed for 15 years at the same court.

Detective Constable Alice Gilbert said: "The victim has shown great bravery and strength beyond their years in coming forward and providing vital evidence that was required in identifying the suspect and obtaining a conviction in this case.

"Barnsley CID, with the support from policing teams across Barnsley, conducted numerous enquiries working around the clock for several days, trawling hours’ worth of CCTV and conducting house to house enquiries resulting in the suspect being located and arrested quickly and the scene identified.

"These diligent enquiries resulted in vital evidence being secured and the offender being brought to justice swiftly.”

DC Gilbert added: “This was a very traumatic incident that raised concerns in the community. I hope this sentencing helps the victim heal and reclaim some of what was taken from them. I cannot thank the victim enough for their will and courage during this investigation.