Police are asking for help in finding a man they would like to speak to in connection with reports of a stolen bank card.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from South Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of the individual in connection with reported fraud in Barnsley.

It is reported that on Wednesday, April 23 at 8.50pm a bank card was stolen from a woman and used to make payments in multiple shops on Peel Street and Market Hill in Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man in the CCTV image, who could hold vital information, is described as a white, around 25-years-old, slim, 5ft 9in in height, and with short curly brown hair.

Police have released an image of someone they would like to speak to as they investigate a report of fraud in Barnsley. | SYP

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson: “Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in this image as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.

“Since the incident was reported to us, officers have been following lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances including CCTV trawls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/77608/25 when you get in touch.

“You can contact us online here: https://orlo.uk/wr0VA

“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at https://orlo.uk/s1RoQ.”