Barnsley police continue crackdown on off-road bikes during third day of action
Police have held their third day of action in a crackdown on nuisance and anti-social behaviour caused by off-road bikes in Barnsley.
Officers from the Neighbourhood and Off-Road Bikes team are continuing to hold weekly operations as they respond to concerns from residents regarding off-road bikes.
Following two successful days of action, the team targeted the Dearne area on Sunday, June 16, focusing around Goldthorpe, Thurnscoe, Wombwell and Hoyland to reiterate a warning message to riders.
One rider had his bike recovered after he was found to have no insurance and was reported on a court summons for traffic offences.
Three other riders were issued with an ADM 171 for riding their bikes carelessly or iconsiderately and causing alarm and distress to members of the public.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
An ADM 171 lasts for 12 months and, if a rider is stopped by officers again within that period, their bike will automatically seized.
During the day officers also recovered a van suspected to have been used in connection to a crime in Darfield and a stolen car was recovered in Lockwood Road, Goldthorpe.
Sergeant Richard Wilson from the North East Neighbourhood Team said: “We are continuing to see success in our off-road bike operations.
“We are hoping that our days of action and enforcement are sending a strong message to riders that they need to ride their bikes in suitable, designated places.
“I would like to thank the public for their help and assistance in tackling this problem and continue to urge anyone with concerns to report them via 101.”