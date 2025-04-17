Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who failed to take his dog to six vets’ appointments, leaving the pet with a broken leg for a month, has been banned from keeping animals for the rest of his life.

Shelden Moore had taken his German Shepherd, Belle, to PDSA (People's Dispensary for Sick Animals, a veterinary charity) last march with a fracture on her back right leg which was said to have been caused by a road accident.

This German Shepherd was left in severe pain for a month | This German Shepherd was left in severe pain for a month

She also had two wounds on the leg.

However, the 30-year-old from Harold Avenue in Barnsley subsequently failed to take his injured pooch to six vets’ appointments over the course of a month, leaving the animal to live with the pain.

His negligence drew the attention of the RSPCA, leading Kristy Ludlam, an inspector from the charity, to visit his home in April.

Moore went on to swear at the inspector and refused to sign Belle into their care.

In a statement made to Barnsley Magistrates’ Court, where Moore was sentenced on April 3, Kristy said: “His eyes were extremely bloodshot, his words slurred, and his movements erratic, he appeared intoxicated.

“He bluntly refused, saying ‘I’m not signing nothing’ - he then became more erratic, pacing around the kitchen.”

Following a request from Moore, Inspector Ludlam left, though explained that she would have to investigate further.

She called him on May 1 and cautioned him that she needed to interview him in case offences had been committed under the Animal Welfare Act.

He agreed but did not turn up and also failed to attend three subsequent meetings.

A vet’s report said that Belle had sustained ‘a severe injury which would have caused severe and ongoing pain and suffering’. It also found that pain relief medication had not been used.

The report went on to say that leaving the bandage on for a long time had caused pressure sores and infection - ‘this has contributed to ongoing suffering for a number of weeks’.

Moore eventually pleaded guilty at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court for causing Belle unnecessary suffering by failing to follow and adhere to adequate or effective veterinary care

He also admitted failing to ensure that her needs were adequately met, by not providing suitable diet or pain relief.

Both offences were brought under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

The court gave him an eight-week term suspended for 12 months for the first offence and a four-week term, also suspended for 12 months for the second - to run concurrently.

At sentencing on April 3, he was also ordered to complete eight Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days, pay costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £154.

He has been banned from keeping animals for life.

'All she wanted to do was run around and play but she had a terrible time - all because of the failure to treat her poorly back leg' - said an RSPCA inspector. | RSPCA

Inspector Ludlam said after the case: “We understand that veterinary treatment is expensive and that people have their own personal problems to overcome.

“But financial support and other assistance is always available for pet owners and there is no excuse for letting animals in their care suffer.

“There are always ways and means and you cannot just ignore a pet who needs treatment.

“Belle is only a puppy. All she wanted to do was run around and play but she had a terrible time - all because of the failure to treat her poorly back leg.

“Happily, we got her the treatment she needed, she has made a full recovery and we have managed to find her the loving home she deserves.”

