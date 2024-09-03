Barnsley murder: Call for courts to make examples of "plastic gangsters" carrying knives
In comments posted on South Yorkshire Police’s Facebook page, following the launch of a murder probe on Sunday, it was suggested that the courts need to make an example of those involved in knife crime, in the way rioters have recently been dealt with.
Police were called to Burton Road, Monk Bretton, on Sunday afternoon following reports of an altercation involving a group of men.
41-year-old man Alan Sutton, known as Algi, was found with stab wounds to his chest and despite the best efforts of medical personnel, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 19-year-old woman and two men, 21 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday.
Then yesterday, a 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and assault, and a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and assault.
The 21-year-old man remains in custody but the other four suspects have been bailed pending further enquiries.
The incident has triggered calls for more to be done to deal with and prevent knife crime.
Julia Ava said: “For carrying a knife it should be an instant 10yr jail and for using it a life sentence.”
Liam Stephenson added: “The government aren’t doing enough to make people think twice about picking a knife up. Made an example of the rioters, make an example of these plastic gangsters.”
Gary Taylor responded: “The real issue is that half of their mates are in prison at the same time. Send em to a prison 300 mile from home and see if they’re so keen to stay there.”
Glenis Kelly added: “Knife crime is out of hand...needs more severe penalties for carriers and users.”
Nicole White posted: “People need to start using their brains before they pick up a knife thinking they are hard. It makes you the complete opposite of a hard man. A moment of madness that ruins countless people's lifes forever.”
Anyone with information about the fatal stabbing should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 606 of September 1, 2024.