Barnsley man with links to Sheffield is wanted by police
A Barnsley man with links to Sheffield is wanted for recall to prison, after his release on license.
Kyle Needham, 23, is wanted for recall to prison for breaching his license conditions.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Kyle is believed to frequent the Honeywell, Thurnscoe, Goldthorpe and Athersley South areas of Barnsley, but also has connections in Sheffield and Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire.”
Needham has not been seen by police since May this year, but the force believes he knows he is wanted.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Anyone who sees Needham, or knows where he might be, is asked to call 101, quoting warrant reference number 14/11465/19.
South Yorkshire Police have been asked to provide information on the nature of the crimes Needham has been convicted of.