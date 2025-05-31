A man arrested on suspicion of drink driving on the M1 in South Yorkshire had a child in his car.

On Thursday, May 29, at 9.12pm, police received reports concerning the manner of a motorist’s driving on the southbound M1, near Barnsley.

The caller stated that the vehicle was swerving across the lanes and posed a risk to themselves and others.

After ascertaining the vehicles whereabouts, roads policing officers descended on the location and pulled the car over.

South Yorkshire Police said upon searching the vehicle, officers found cans of what they believed to be lager and breathalysed the driver.

Police arrested a man on the M1 near Barnsley on suspicion of drink driving | South Yorkshire Police

He blew 68, with the legal limit being 35. He was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol and taken to custody.

His passenger, a child, was taken home by officers.

Roads Policing Inspector Kieran Frain said: “One in five fatal collisions involves a drink driver.

“If you make the decision to get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol, we endeavour to put you before a court and face the consequences of risking innocent people’s lives.

“We have a limited number of resources and officers and can’t be everywhere, which is why public support is invaluable and I thank those who called to report this driver.

“You can’t be responsible for other people’s actions, but you can your own. Drink and drug driving is reckless. You not only risk your own life but that of other people’s, innocent road users.

“Don’t take the risk.”

