Barnsley man wanted by police over string of offences
Police are hunting a Barnsley man wanted for a string of offences.
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 12:42 pm
Dean Day, 31, formerly from the Athersley North Area, is wanted by officers in connection to multiple thefts across the town.
He is also wanted over a breach of a criminal behaviour order and on recall to prison.
Police believe Day is moving around the Barnsley area and are asking anyone who has seen him, or who knows where he is, to contact them.
Anyone who can help is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 14/143402/19.
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.