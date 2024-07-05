Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has dodged jail after making a “frightening” phone call threatening his wife on Christmas Day.

Mark Saxton, aged 44, of Kenworthy Road in Barnsley, pleaded guilty to the charge of sending an electronic communication with intent to cause distress or anxiety.

He left her a voicemail on December 25, 2023, saying: “‘I’m going to tie your ankles together, hang you from them on the chandelier in the front room, and I’m going to set you on fire.”

Ms Stephanie Hollis KC, prosecuting, told the court Saxton had made “further abusive comments to Mrs Saxton before ending the call”.

He was arrested on January 15, 2024, two days after Mrs Saxton reported the incident to the police.

Ms Hollis said: “He was interviewed later that day in presence of his solicitor and blamed Mrs Saxton for ‘using him, for taking his money, for rejecting him’.

“He suggested he wanted to hurt her the way she hurt him.”

At a sentencing hearing on June 28, Sheffield Crown Court heard the couple’s 10-year marriage had broken down in September 2022.

They made some attempts to reconcile in the following year, before ultimately separating in August 2023.

Saxton pleaded not guilty when he was charged, but later changed his plea.

Mr Richard Canning KC, defending, said: “Mr Saxton should have pleaded guilty at Magistrates. I propose he was angry with the situation.

“He has seen sense, and pleaded guilty.

“It was a single offence, a single message - as offensive as it was. It was a silly thing to do and a silly thing to deny.”