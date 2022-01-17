Kristopher Griffiths, 30, formerly of Meadstead Drive, pleaded guilty to rape of a child under 13-years-old and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity at Sheffield Crown Court on 7 December 2021.

The court heard how Griffiths sexually assaulted his victim, a young boy, on multiple occasions between August 2018 and July 2019.

He was sentenced for his crimes on Friday (January 14).

Alongside a custodial sentence, Griffiths was also handed a lifelong sexual harm prevention order and will be on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

DC Elinor Duke, who led the investigation, said: “Griffith’s actions were absolutely deplorable.

“I am pleased that he has now, quite rightly, been put away for 17 years. Our streets are much safer without him in them.

“I hope that his sentence, while it can never undo the pain he caused, is a reassurance to the victim that he can never hurt him, or anyone else, ever again. I’d like to thank him for his bravery in reporting what happened to him.

“If you think you or someone you know is suffering from sexual abuse or violence, please know that we are here to listen, support you and bring offenders to justice.

“You are not alone and it is not your fault- it is always the offender who is to blame.