Barnsley man jailed following ‘unprovoked’ attack on couple

A Barnsley man who assaulted a couple in the street has been sentenced to just over two years behind bars.

Philip Allsopp, of Chatsworth Road in Barnsley, was sentenced to 25 months in prison and given a five-year-restraining order at Sheffield Crown Court after admitting to charges of grievous bodily harm and common assault.

READ MORE: Jarvin Blake trial: Friend of Sheffield murder victim ‘hit over head with concrete slab’ in same incident

Allsopps’ victims had been enjoying a family day out at Wilthorpe Park, Barnsley, on Sunday 16 September, last year when they were attacked on their way home.

A 39-year-old woman was walking down Wilthorpe Avenue when Allsopp launched an ‘unprovoked’ attack on her, leaving her unconscious with facial injuries, requiring hospital treatment.

READ MORE: Murder inquiry launched after body of missing Rotherham woman Alena Grlakova is found

Her husband, a 42-year-old man, attempted to help his wife and in doing so was also assaulted by Allsopp leaving him with cuts and bruises to his back.

Investigating Officer, PC Greg Brice, said: “The victims in this case were subject to an unprovoked attack by Allsopp and I am pleased he has been given a custodial sentence to reflect this.

READ MORE: ‘When you play sport you stop talking about your injuries’ – Sheffield marks 100 days until Team UK Invictus Games trials

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the victims and their family for their support throughout our investigation.

“I hope they can both find some closure following this traumatic and terrifying experience.”