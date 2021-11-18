Jack Cureton, 63, of Sheerien Close in Athersley North blocked the van on Wakefield Road on the A61 at about 1.15pm on December 7 by parking his mobility scooter behind it.

He also shouted obscenities at the Policing Support Officer inside.

Cureton continued to stand behind the vehicle, blocking the speed enforcement camera's view, while intimidating the officer.

On November 9, he was found guilty at Sheffield Magistrates' Court for obstructing a designated inspector.

He was made to pay £400 in fines and costs, plus a £25 victim surcharge and was handed a 12-month conditional discharge.