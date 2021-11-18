Barnsley man found guilty for obstructing police officer by blocking speed enforcement van
A man from Barnsley has become the first person to be prosecuted for obstructing an on duty police officer by blocking a speed enforcement vehicle in an incident last year.
Jack Cureton, 63, of Sheerien Close in Athersley North blocked the van on Wakefield Road on the A61 at about 1.15pm on December 7 by parking his mobility scooter behind it.
He also shouted obscenities at the Policing Support Officer inside.
Cureton continued to stand behind the vehicle, blocking the speed enforcement camera's view, while intimidating the officer.
On November 9, he was found guilty at Sheffield Magistrates' Court for obstructing a designated inspector.
He was made to pay £400 in fines and costs, plus a £25 victim surcharge and was handed a 12-month conditional discharge.
Pleased with the court result, Scott Dernie, South Yorkshire Police’s Head of Safety Cameras and Ticket Processing, said: “I hope it will show all members of the public that such behaviour towards our staff will not be tolerated.”