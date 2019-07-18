Barnsley man charged with numerous theft offences
A Barnsley man has been charged with multiple counts of theft.
By Lee Peace
Thursday, 18 July, 2019, 14:46
Jake Spendlove, aged 25, of no fixed abode, is charged with five counts of theft from a motor vehicle, theft of a pedal cycle and fraud by false representation.
The charges relate to incidents reported in Barnsley town centre and the old town areas of Barnsley.
Spendlove is currently remanded in custody and will appear before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court today.