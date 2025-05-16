Barnsley: Family pay tribute to 'loving father' who died in collision
On May 4 at 10.03am police responded to reports of a single vehicle collision involving a black Audi on Hunningley Lane in Barnsley.
Emergency services rushed the driver to hospital, where despite the best efforts of medics, he died.
The man has now been named as Artur Shurdhi, a 52-year-old father.
Family paid tribute to him, saying: "Artur was a loving father.
“He will be missed by his family and friends and never forgotten.”
Police enquiries are ongoing and officers are asking any witnesses with information or dashcam footage to come forward.
Anyone with information can get in touch with police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 263 of May 5, 2025. You can also submit information online - https://orlo.uk/X5Xyl
Dashcam footage can be submitted here here: https://orlo.uk/uHzs5
