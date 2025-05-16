Barnsley: Family pay tribute to 'loving father' who died in collision

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 16th May 2025, 15:25 BST
Family have paid tribute to a 52-year-old who died in a collision in Barnsley.

On May 4 at 10.03am police responded to reports of a single vehicle collision involving a black Audi on Hunningley Lane in Barnsley.

Most Popular

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Emergency services rushed the driver to hospital, where despite the best efforts of medics, he died.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man has now been named as Artur Shurdhi, a 52-year-old father.

A man who died in a crash in Barnsley last week has been named as 52-year-old Artur Shurdhi.placeholder image
A man who died in a crash in Barnsley last week has been named as 52-year-old Artur Shurdhi. | South Yorkshire Police

Family paid tribute to him, saying: "Artur was a loving father.

“He will be missed by his family and friends and never forgotten.”

Police enquiries are ongoing and officers are asking any witnesses with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information can get in touch with police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 263 of May 5, 2025. You can also submit information online - https://orlo.uk/X5Xyl

Dashcam footage can be submitted here here: https://orlo.uk/uHzs5

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:PoliceBarnsleyHospitalEmergency services
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice