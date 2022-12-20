A Barnsley drunk-driver who boasted he was fit to have ‘five and drive’ before getting behind the wheel and killing his passenger has been jailed.

Daniel Crawshaw, of Bourne Walk, Staincross, may have been drinking for as much as seven hours on March 7, 2020, when he attempted to drive home Keegan Egdell, 20, and Thomas Boothroyd, 28.

The then-25 year-old boasted to witnesses “five and drive”, and even holding up his car keys, as he got behind the wheel knowing he was heavily intoxicated during the night out in Holmfirth and Huddersfield.

Tragically, at 3.15am, West Yorkshire Police received a report that a car had left the road and collided with a stone wall, on the B6108 Huddersfield Road at South Crosland, near Meltham. Keegan suffered fatal injuries in the collision and Thomas sustained serious injuries from which he is still suffering.

A witness described Crawshaw getting out of the vehicle and approaching them but making no mention of the critically injured passengers in his car. When police officers arrived at the scene, Crawshaw was talking to a family member on his mobile telephone and was heavily intoxicated.

Detective Constable Clare Barran, from the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “This tragic incident was completely avoidable. Crawshaw chose to drink and drive on that night, well aware that he would have been over the limit. His arrogance and initial failure to accept his wrongdoing has extended the suffering and pain that Keegan’s family have had to endure.”

At Leeds Crown Court on Monday (December 19), Crawshaw was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He will also be disqualified from driving for two years on his release.

Sergeant Mick Kilburn, also from the Major Collision Enquiry Team, added: “No sentence can ever reflect the tragic loss of life in this case. It serves as a timely reminder, certainly with the festive season upon us, that alcohol and driving simply do not mix. The message from West Yorkshire Police is clear. Do not drink and drive.”

