A road in Barnsley town centre was taped off by police after a man was found with a head injury during the early hours of this morning.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called today, Saturday, April 29, shortly before 1.20am after the man was found injured on Eldon Street, near Barnsley bus interchange. He was taken to hospital via ambulance but has since been discharged.

A police spokesperson said: “An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. If you have any information which could help, please contact us through our online portal or by calling 101. The incident number to quote is 66 of 29 April.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This photo showing police at the scene was shared with The Star by a member of the public, who asked not to be named. They said the road outside the bus station had been closed by the police for several hours following the incident.