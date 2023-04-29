News you can trust since 1887
Barnsley crime: Police tape off Eldon Street outside bus interchange after man found with head injury

A road in Barnsley town centre was taped off by police after a man was found with a head injury during the early hours of this morning.

By Robert Cumber
Published 29th Apr 2023, 21:20 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 21:20 BST

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called today, Saturday, April 29, shortly before 1.20am after the man was found injured on Eldon Street, near Barnsley bus interchange. He was taken to hospital via ambulance but has since been discharged.

A police spokesperson said: “An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. If you have any information which could help, please contact us through our online portal or by calling 101. The incident number to quote is 66 of 29 April.”

This photo showing police at the scene was shared with The Star by a member of the public, who asked not to be named. They said the road outside the bus station had been closed by the police for several hours following the incident.

Police outside the bus interchange in Barnsley town centre after a man was found with a head injury on Eldon Street during the early hours of this morning, Saturday, April 29.Police outside the bus interchange in Barnsley town centre after a man was found with a head injury on Eldon Street during the early hours of this morning, Saturday, April 29.
