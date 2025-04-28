Barnsley crime: Police release E-fit image following indecent exposure in Barnsley

By Ciara Healy
Published 28th Apr 2025, 14:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have released an E-fit image in the hope of tracking down a flasher.

The image is of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with a reported incident of indecent exposure.

The incident occurred at around 11.45am on Monday, 10 March, when a man allegedly exposed himself in front of a 45-year-old woman on Ratten Row in Dodsworth.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the time, the man was accompanied by an Old English Sheepdog.

Investigations are ongoing, and officers are hoping the public can help identify the man in the E-fit image, as he may have crucial information that could assist with the case.

SYP

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

The man is described as approximately 40 years old, around 6ft tall, with a slim build and short brown hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information is urged to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting investigation number 14/48661/25.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:BarnsleyInvestigationsPolice
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice