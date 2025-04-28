Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have released an E-fit image in the hope of tracking down a flasher.

The image is of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with a reported incident of indecent exposure.

The incident occurred at around 11.45am on Monday, 10 March, when a man allegedly exposed himself in front of a 45-year-old woman on Ratten Row in Dodsworth.

At the time, the man was accompanied by an Old English Sheepdog.

Investigations are ongoing, and officers are hoping the public can help identify the man in the E-fit image, as he may have crucial information that could assist with the case.

The man is described as approximately 40 years old, around 6ft tall, with a slim build and short brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting investigation number 14/48661/25.

