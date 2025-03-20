Barnsley councillor calls for action to combat sexual assault and inappropriate behaviour through education and early intervention

A councillor is calling on Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council to take decisive action in combating sexual assault and inappropriate behaviour through education and early intervention.

Councillor Leyla Nayeri has tabled a motion asking for BMBC to promote the education of young people on boundaries and consent; provide staff training in schools to spot early signs of inappropriate behaviour; launch a public awareness campaign to foster open dialogue about consent; and partner with men’s mental health charities to address the pressures that contribute to unhealthy behaviours.

Cllr Nayeri highlights data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which demonstrates the ongoing prevalence of sexual assault.

The data shows that 27 per cent of women and 5.7 per cent of men report that they have experienced sexual assault since the age of 16. However, alarmingly, fewer than one in six victims report these incidents to the police, and only a small fraction of those reports result in charges. In South Yorkshire alone, the police recorded 4,551 sexual offences in 2023, a rise of one per cent from the previous year.

The issue is set to be discussed at the next full council meeting on March 27.

The motion also notes the success of the Safe Spaces campaign in Barnsley, which demonstrated the positive impact of training pub and club owners to create safer environments for women, children, and men in need of support.

Cllr Nayeri’s motion adds: “A rise in the influence of toxic misogynistic figures via social media has reinforced the normalisation of such behaviours amongst young people. Despite efforts to stop such behaviour, it still occurs, and young people may not always feel able to report it for various reasons.

” Rape is an escalatory crime, with roots in inappropriate behaviour which can begin and occur in schools. Research from the Youth Endowment Fund in 2022 showed five per cent of teenagers reported being the victim of a sexual assault.

“Proactivity, rather than reactivity, must be the driving force to prevent future victims, and expanding education is a vital part of this.”

